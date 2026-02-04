Pashinyan and Aliyev discuss implementation of TRIPP in Abu Dhabi

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Abu Dhabi today.

The press office of the Armenian government reported that at the meeting, the leaders of the two countries welcomed the progress recorded in the implementation of the agreements reached in the United States on August 8.

“They noted the importance of maintaining and further promoting the positive dynamics in the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a bilateral format.

The parties acknowledged that both societies are experiencing the tangible benefits of peace in their daily lives. They expressed satisfaction with the launch of bilateral trade, the continued export of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, as well as the transit of wheat and other goods from third countries through the territory of Azerbaijan to Armenia.

The sides agreed to continue exploring opportunities to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation. They also welcomed reciprocal visits by civil society representatives and emphasized the need to broaden confidence-building measures.

Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev discussed the implementation of TRIPP and other infrastructure projects.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan reaffirmed their willingness to continue efforts to further strengthen peace and stability between the two countries and agreed to maintain contacts to support the process of normalizing bilateral relations,” the government’s news release reads.