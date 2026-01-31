Azerbaijan begins construction of “Zangezur power line”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Construction of the “Zangezur power line” has begun in Azerbaijan.

The new power line will connect the country’s power grid with the networks of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, TASS reports, citing the national energy operator Azerenergy.

The company noted that power lines with lengths of 74 and 105 km are being laid in the main territory of the republic and in Nakhchivan, respectively.

“The next stage of the project involves the construction of an additional 44- kilometer power line in Armenia,” Azerenergy said in a statement.

According to the company, the Zangezur power line is part of a project aimed at launching an international energy corridor linking Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Europe. Within this framework, a 230-kilometer power line will be built from Nakhchivan to Turkey.

Mediamax notes that in November 2025, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he had discussed the prospects of launching the TRIPP project with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen.

“It seems we have reached an understanding that the construction of power lines and gas pipelines will likely be the fastest to implement,” Pashinyan said.