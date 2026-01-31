Azerbaijan begins construction of “Zangezur power line” - Mediamax.am

հայերեն | русский | english
January 31, 2026
579 views

Azerbaijan begins construction of “Zangezur power line”


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Construction of the “Zangezur power line” has begun in Azerbaijan.

The new power line will connect the country’s power grid with the networks of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, TASS reports, citing the national energy operator Azerenergy.

 

The company noted that power lines with lengths of 74 and 105 km are being laid in the main territory of the republic and in Nakhchivan, respectively.

 

“The next stage of the project involves the construction of an additional 44- kilometer power line in Armenia,” Azerenergy said in a statement.

 

According to the company, the Zangezur power line is part of a project aimed at launching an international energy corridor linking Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Europe. Within this framework, a 230-kilometer power line will be built from Nakhchivan to Turkey. 

 

Mediamax notes that in November 2025, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he had discussed the prospects of launching the TRIPP project with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen.

 

“It seems we have reached an understanding that the construction of power lines and gas pipelines will likely be the fastest to implement,” Pashinyan said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Time Captured | January 30, 2026 15:13
Week in Photos: Novak Djokovic, Margot Robbie and Kylian Mbappe

World | January 30, 2026 12:22
Lavrov notes about “various phases” in Russia-Turkey rapprochement

Region | January 30, 2026 09:46
Azerbaijan begins construction of “Zangezur power line”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2026