Bayramov briefs Israeli counterpart on the peace process with Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his Israeli counterpart about the state of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.
Today, a joint press conference was held in Baku with the participation of Bayramov and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.
According to Trend, Bayramov said he shared with Saar his vision of the results “achieved following the historic meeting in Washington on August 8, 2025.”
Jeyhun Bayramov also noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are developing positively and cover various areas. He recalled that a few days ago, a meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel took place in Davos.
