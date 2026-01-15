Mercenaries sentenced to life imprisonment handed over to Syria via Turkey

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Syrian citizens Yusef Alaabet al-Hajji and Mehrab Muhammad al-Shkheri, sentenced to life imprisonment in Armenia, have been handed over to the competent authorities of Syria via Turkey to continue serving their sentences in their country of citizenship.

The Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia reported that the transfer was carried out in cooperation with relevant competent authorities and within the framework of applicable legal mechanisms.

The mercenaries were captured during the 44-day war in 2020.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan had returned four captives to Armenia.