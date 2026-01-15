Marco Rubio: TRIPP does not infringe upon Armenia’s sovereignty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project “doesn’t in any way infringe upon the sovereignty of Armenia.”

Rubio made this statement in Washington D.C. before the TRIPP Implementation Framework signing ceremony.

“We are going to continue to work on the implementation of this agreement, which we think is an incredible example. On the one hand, it opens up Armenia for business and allows it to prosper economically, but it does so in a way that doesn’t in any way infringe upon the sovereignty of Armenia. There’s no sovereignty issue here; it’s respectful of their sovereignty.

And we just think the TRIPP arrangement really is going to turn out to be a model for the world of how you can open yourself up to economic activity and prosperity without in any way questioning or undermining your sovereignty and your territorial integrity,” said the U.S. Secretary of State.