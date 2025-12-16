Velayati says TRIPP mirrors “Zangezur corridor”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said the so-called “Trump plan” for the Caucasus is effectively the same as the “Zangezur corridor” project.

IRNA reports that during a meeting in Tehran with Armenia’s ambassador, Grigor Hakobyan, Velayati recalled that Iran had opposed the “Zangezur corridor” from the outset as Tehran rejects any changes to regional borders.

He noted that the corridor could have enabled a NATO presence north of Iran, posing serious security risks to northern Iran and southern Russia.

He added that the “Trump plan” is effectively the same project, with only its name changed, and is now being pursued through the entry of US companies into Armenia.

Mediamax notes that in August Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev strongly criticized the position of Iranian supreme leader’s advisor and former Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati.

In an interview with Al Arabiya TV, Aliyev said, in particular:

Special File | 2025-08-30 10:06:14 “The so-called advisor” Ali Akbar Velayati in 10 photos

“As for Iran’s official position on recent events, we consider it to be very reasonable and very positive. By “official position,” I mean the position of the president and the foreign minister. There were voices of some former officials, who are now called advisers. I don’t know what kind of advice they give.

This position is completely unimportant to us. It has no significance, since our interstate relations are relations between governments, presidents, and foreign ministers. Therefore, we completely ignore these false narratives spread by so-called advisors. Everything is clear to us. The president’s position is absolutely reasonable and based on the understanding that the Zangezur corridor poses no threat to Iran.”