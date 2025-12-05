Aliyev speaks of “restoring Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage in Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that “the forced resettlement of Azerbaijanis living in Armenia, the destruction and appropriation of material culture are historical facts proven by reliable documents.”

According to Trend, Aliyev made these remarks during his address at the conference “Cultural Heritage and the Right of Return” held in Baku.

“Armenia periodically destroyed the rich material and non-material cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis living in Western Azerbaijan, their shrines, and cemeteries in order to erase all traces of the Azerbaijani people from its territory.

It is extremely important to take the necessary steps to assess, in the context of international law, the crimes against humanity committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis and to secure the support of the international community in this matter,” the Azerbaijani president said in his address.

“The restoration and protection of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia, in addition to being a legitimate demand of the Azerbaijani people, is necessary in closing the page of hostility, and fostering mutual understanding between peoples. The restrained, constructive approach of the Western Azerbaijan Community, its openness to reconciliation and dialogue, as well as respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states should be commended,” Aliyev stated.