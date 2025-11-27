Russian Railways comment on the opening of transit to Armenia via Azerbaijan - Mediamax.am

November 27, 2025
Russian Railways comment on the opening of transit to Armenia via Azerbaijan


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran are working on a trilateral agreement that provides for uniform through-tariffs for the North-South corridor.

Trend reports that this was stated by the Director General of Russian Railways JSC, Oleg Belozerov, in Baku today.

 

“This approach ensures transparency of terms and stable pricing for a set period, creating a more comfortable and predictable environment for shippers,” said Belozerov.

 

Deputy Director General of Russian Railways, Sergey Pavlov, stated that the North-South corridor promotes growth in transportation not only between Azerbaijan and Russia, but also with other countries in the region, including Georgia and Iran.

 

He also noted that the opening of transit to Armenia through Azerbaijan creates new opportunities for both Russian and Azerbaijani railways.

 

“This happened very recently. We carried out the first test shipment, which showed that the route is efficient both for shippers and for customers,” Sergey Pavlov added.

