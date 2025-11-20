Azerbaijan-U.S. Think Tank Forum underway in Baku - Mediamax.am

November 20, 2025
Azerbaijan-U.S. Think Tank Forum underway in Baku


Photo: azertag.az


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The first Azerbaijan-U.S. Think Tank Forum opened in Baku today.

Azertac state news agency reports that the “Azerbaijan-U.S. Dialogue for Strategic Partnership” Forum will host sessions on “Assessing the Washington Summit: impact on U.S.-Azerbaijan relations,” “The Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process following the Washington Summit,” and “Energy security and connectivity.”

