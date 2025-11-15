Pashinyan: An Armenia-US entity to be established with a board of directors

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "Armenia and the United States will establish a joint entity, which will operate as a TRIPP company or TRIPP partnership.”

“The name is being finalized. It will be a jointly established Armenia-United States company with a board of directors responsible for overseeing its operations. Both Armenia and the United States will be represented on the board, and the distribution will depend on the share structure, which is currently under discussion.

What is important is that Armenia will retain the right to cast a decisive vote on issues of strategic significance. This is a key element of our understanding,” Pashinyan said at the “Crossroads of Peace: Developing Regional Communications” conference.

He noted that the project will encompass several development directions, including railways, power lines, pipelines, which may include gas and oil pipelines, cables, and other transport communications.