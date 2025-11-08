Russian Foreign Ministry: “The agreements remain in force”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the fifth anniversary of the agreement signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

The statement notes that “four high-level statements form a ‘road map’ for the peace process.”

“These agreements remain in force and have not lost their relevance. The important groundwork laid in a trilateral format is being actively used by the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, including in direct dialogue.

In this context, the Russian side welcomes the initialing of the draft Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8, 2025,” the statement said.

The document also states:

“Baku and Yerevan still have a lot to do to make the normalization of relations irreversible, including signing a peace treaty, restoring transport and economic communications in the interests of all South Caucasus countries and their immediate neighbors, fair delimitation and demarcation of the state border, and establishing effective contacts through civil society. The Russian side is ready to continue providing all possible support to its Azerbaijani and Armenian partners in every area, including within the framework of the 3+3 regional cooperation platform (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia – Russia, Iran, Turkey).”