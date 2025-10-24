Putin and Aliyev discussed “certain aspects of regional cooperation”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The Kremlin press service said in a news release:

“Continuing the conversation from the October 9 CIS summit in Dushanbe, the leaders discussed a number of pressing issues on the bilateral agenda. The mutual readiness to further develop trade and economic ties and implement joint projects in the energy and transport and logistics sectors was confirmed.

In addition, the two leaders discussed certain aspects of regional cooperation and touched upon the international situation.

It was agreed to continue contacts at various levels.