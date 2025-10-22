Pashinyan and Kobakhidze discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A private meeting between the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Kobakhidze, took place in the evening of October 21.

Government’s press office reports that the Georgian Prime Minister thanked his Armenian counterpart for accepting the invitation to participate in the 5th Silk Road Forum scheduled for October 22.

“The interlocutors discussed issues related to the agenda of the strategic partnership between Armenia and Georgia. The parties emphasized the fact of active political dialogue between the two friendly countries and expressed confidence that it will effectively continue.

Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Kobakhidze exchanged views on issues related to cooperation in the trade, economic, and cultural spheres.

The establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan was touched upon. Irakli Kobakhidze once again congratulated on this occasion and expressed confidence that it will give a new impetus to regional cooperation and stability.

Prime Minister Pashinyan provided details on the implementation of the TRIPP and “Crossroads of Peace” projects aimed at unblocking regional communication routes,” the news release reads.