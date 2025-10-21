Armenia stands ready to be part of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia can play a crucial role in the chain connecting Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia, said Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Speaking at the Ministerial Meeting on the topic of Cross-regional Security and Connectivity organized by the European Union on October 20, Ararat Mirzoyan said:

“The unblocking of transport communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as agreed upon on August 8, will foster mutually beneficial transport links – including Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” project and its integral part – the TRIPP route in Armenia. By strengthening this chain, we can advance mutual trust, interdependence and sustainable growth. As European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen coined it at the EU-Central Asia summit, “opening the borders of Armenia with Azerbaijan and Türkiye will be a game-changer.”

This is also why we welcome the establishment of the EU Coordination Platform on the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, and Armenia stands ready to be an active and constructive partner in its success, including via involvement of our “Crossroads of Peace” project and TRIPP route in the EU’s Global Gateway.”