Pashinyan says TRIPP will benefit CIS countries

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "the TRIPP project will provide Armenia with new opportunities to establish railway and other transport links with CIS member state Azerbaijan and other CIS counties.”

“Armenia will work with the United States and mutually agreed third parties to define the framework for implementing the TRIPP communications program on Armenian territory.

The TRIPP project allows Armenia to have a railway and other transport links with the CIS member state Azerbaijan and other CIS member states. This is a significant change that will undoubtedly contribute to the strengthening of economic ties within the CIS and the increase of the organization’s efficiency. The TRIPP project opens up new export and import opportunities for the CIS countries as well,” Pashinyan said during the regular session of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS member countries in Dushanbe.

He also expressed hope and confidence that the agreement will be signed and ratified in the near future.

“The established peace does not mean that the issues on the Armenia-Azerbaijani agenda have been exhausted. We still need to establish mutual trade, economic, political, and cultural ties, resolve humanitarian issues, and this is not an easy task, given the long history of hostility. However, the established peace gives us confidence that these issues will be gradually resolved.

On the occasion of the establishment of peace, I would like to congratulate not only Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also all CIS member states, because I know that you all really wanted this to happen, and it did happen,” said Nikol Pashinyan.