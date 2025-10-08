Aliyev announces “opening of the Zangezur corridor”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that “one of the key outcomes of the Washington summit was the opening of the Zangezur corridor.”

“The Zangezur corridor is a significant new transport artery and a second route within both the Middle Corridor and the North-South Corridor,” Aliyev said today at the summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

“The initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House in Washington two months ago will turn the South Caucasus into a zone of peace,” said the Azerbaijani president. At the same time, he stressed that “we will never forget the Armenian occupation.”

Ilham Aliyev also proposed holding joint military exercises of the OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026.

Commenting on Aliyev’s remarks in response to a query by Armenpress, spokesperson for Armenia’s Prime Minister Nazeli Baghdasaryan stated today:

“Following the meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan held in Copenhagen, both sides issued press releases, from which it is clear that both sides acknowledge that the TRIPP project pertains to the territory of Armenia; therefore, there is no other project on the territory of the Republic of Armenia, nor can there be.

That issue was indeed discussed during the Copenhagen meeting, and we reiterate that the narrative presented by the President of Azerbaijan cannot in any way pertain to the territory of the Republic of Armenia. Only the TRIPP and Crossroads of Peace projects are being implemented within the Republic of Armenia, as clearly stipulated in a number of international documents.”