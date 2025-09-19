Armenia’s NSS Director to leave for Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A delegation led by Andranik Simonyan, Director of the National Security Service of Armenia, will depart for Baku.

The press office of Armenia’s National Security Service reported that the NSS delegation will participate in the “III Security Forum” to be held in Baku from September 19 to 21.

The forum is organized by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan. The participants are representatives of the security and intelligence services of the states.