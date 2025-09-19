Armenia’s NSS Director to leave for Baku - Mediamax.am

հայերեն | русский | english
September 20, 2025
473 views

Armenia’s NSS Director to leave for Baku


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. A delegation led by Andranik Simonyan, Director of the National Security Service of Armenia, will depart for Baku.

The press office of Armenia’s National Security Service reported that the NSS delegation will participate in the “III Security Forum” to be held in Baku from September 19 to 21.

 

The forum is organized by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan. The participants are representatives of the security and intelligence services of the states.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Region | September 19, 2025 15:14
Armenia’s NSS Director to leave for Baku

Region | September 19, 2025 10:01
Moscow opposes involvement of “outside players” in the Armenian-Turkish process

Foreign Policy | September 18, 2025 15:46
European Commissioner for Enlargement to visit Armenia
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025