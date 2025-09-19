Moscow opposes involvement of “outside players” in the Armenian-Turkish process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia views the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey as one of the "key prerequisites for restoring lasting peace and ensuring sustainable development in the South Caucasus.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the statement at a briefing in Moscow, recalling that the first round of Armenian-Turkish talks was held on January 14, 2022, in Moscow.

“We are ready to continue supporting the efforts of our Armenian and Turkish partners in this direction, including within the framework of the 3+3 Regional Cooperation Platform. We hope that agreements reached between Ankara and Yerevan will fully reflect the realities on the ground and the long-term interests of neighboring countries in the South Caucasus. To achieve this, it is crucial to prevent outside players from interfering in an already delicate negotiation process,” Zakharova stressed.