Results of Rubinyan-Kilic meeting unveiled

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Special Representatives for the Normalization Process between Armenia and Turkey Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kılıç confirmed the issues they had worked and agreed on at previous meetings, in order "to advance the full normalization process between Armenia and Turkey.”

Armenian Foreign Ministry press office reported that they exchanged views on the implementation of the agreement on border crossings reached at their meeting on July 1, 2022. The Special Representatives agreed to expedite this process.

Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kılıç also decided that the relevant authorities of both countries conduct the necessary technical studies for the rehabilitation and operationalization of the Gyumri-Kars railway and electricity interconnector.

“They also decided that efforts should be made to strengthen cooperation in the field of culture and academia, particularly by creating scholarship opportunities for higher education students and the joint renovation of the historical Ani/Silk Road bridge.

The Special Representatives also agreed to carry out the necessary work for other interested companies to start flights to various destinations starting in the summer of 2026, thereby increasing the number of air routes and flights between the two countries.

They reiterated their commitment to continue this process without any preconditions,” the news release issued by Armenia’s MFA reads.