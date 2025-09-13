Zakharova: Russia to have dialogue with Armenia on unblocking communications - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that “Russia expects to continue dialogue with Armenia on unblocking communications.”

According to the Russian diplomat, a final idea about the “Trump Route” project can only be formed after getting acquainted with the specific details.

 

US intends to provide $‌145 million assistance for TRIPP project

At the same time, she emphasized the need to consider several key factors:

 

“Armenia is part of the EAEU unified customs territory, the South Caucasus Railways company, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, manages Armenia’s railway network, and Russian border guards control the section of the border where the route is planned to pass.”

