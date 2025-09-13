Zakharova: Russia to have dialogue with Armenia on unblocking communications

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that “Russia expects to continue dialogue with Armenia on unblocking communications.”

According to the Russian diplomat, a final idea about the “Trump Route” project can only be formed after getting acquainted with the specific details.

At the same time, she emphasized the need to consider several key factors:

“Armenia is part of the EAEU unified customs territory, the South Caucasus Railways company, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, manages Armenia’s railway network, and Russian border guards control the section of the border where the route is planned to pass.”