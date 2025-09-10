Aliyev continues to call TRIPP the “Zangezur corridor”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev continues to refer to the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) – the creation of which has been envisaged in the agreement reached at a meeting in Washington in August – as the “Zangezur Corridor.”

In his address to the participants of Think Tank Forum of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Aliyev said, in particular:

“Azerbaijan is becoming one of the most important transport and logistics hubs in Eurasia. I have no doubt that the Zangezur corridor, as one of the routes of the Middle Corridor, will soon become a key transport artery connecting the continents.”

Aliyev also noted that “the peaceful agenda we are promoting in the region after restoring our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity opens up new horizons for foreign policy.”