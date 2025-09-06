Deputy Prime Ministers met on the territory of Armenia and Azerbaijan - Mediamax.am

Deputy Prime Ministers met on the territory of Armenia and Azerbaijan


“In accordance with the agreements reached in Washington on August 8, 2025, the parties discussed issues related to the delimitation and demining of relevant sections/segments of the borderline as well as restoration and construction of necessary infrastructures and the timelines for their implementation, with the aim of synchronizing activities related to the creation of communications.

 

 The Heads of the delegations exchanged views on the organization of the next meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia”, Armenian MFA informs.

Deputy Prime Ministers met on the territory of Armenia and Azerbaijan

