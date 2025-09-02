Pashinyan and Aliyev discuss peace agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“The parties discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agenda, emphasizing the need for constructive dialogue, mutual trust, and regional stability.

Both leaders emphasized the positive dynamics formed as a result of the recent summit in Washington, which testifies the international community’s support for the process of promotion of peace and normalizing relations.

The parties agreed to continue contacts,” the Armenian government press office said in a news release.