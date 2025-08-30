EU ready to support the implementation of the transport corridor - Mediamax.am

EU ready to support the implementation of the transport corridor


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The European Union is ready to support the process of implementation of the issues agreed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the transport corridor.

Trend reported that this was stated today in Baku by Magdalena Grono, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

 

She congratulated the Azerbaijani president on the agreements reached in Washington.

 

“Noting the historical significance of the results achieved in Washington, the head of state particularly emphasized the role of the United States in this process,” the news release reads.

