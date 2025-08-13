Pashinyan expresses gratitude to Iran’s president for “objective assessments”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the results of the August 8 talks in the United States during a telephone conversation today.

The government press office reported that during the conversation, the leaders “highlighted the opportunities that the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan opens up for the region.”

Region | 2025-08-11 10:28:14 Iran’s president: Our demands regarding the corridor met

“Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that regional communication channels will operate within the framework of the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction of countries grounded in reciprocity.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Iranian President for his objective assessment of the Washington agreements and underscored the significance of the Iranian President’s upcoming visit to Armenia,” the news release reads.