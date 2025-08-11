Iran’s president: Our demands regarding the corridor met - Mediamax.am

Iran’s president: Our demands regarding the corridor met


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that “Iran’s demands have been met” regarding the “Trump Route.”

Several bilateral and trilateral documents have been signed in Washington

“This corridor is not what has been exaggerated about in the news. Iran’s demands have been met,” Mehr news agency quoted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as saying.

 

Asked whether Iran is not concerned with the US presence, he replied:

 

“That is one of the matters. But the issue of territorial integrity, our demands that our road to Europe or the north not be cut off, have been met. The only concern is that an American and Armenian companies will built the road.”

