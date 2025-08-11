Iran’s president: Our demands regarding the corridor met

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that “Iran’s demands have been met” regarding the “Trump Route.”
“This corridor is not what has been exaggerated about in the news. Iran’s demands have been met,” Mehr news agency quoted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as saying.
Asked whether Iran is not concerned with the US presence, he replied:
“That is one of the matters. But the issue of territorial integrity, our demands that our road to Europe or the north not be cut off, have been met. The only concern is that an American and Armenian companies will built the road.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.