Zakharova says “NATO seeks to strengthen its positions in the South Caucasus”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry official representative Maria Zakharova stated today that "NATO is seeking to strengthen its positions in the South Caucasus to use the region’s potential for geopolitical confrontation with Russia.”

According to TASS, speaking at a briefing, she noted that “NATO as a bloc, along with individual members, has for years attempted to establish a foothold or reinforce its influence in the South Caucasus.”

Zakharova noted that the West does not need “any equal relations in the post-Soviet space, they need to exploit resources, divide countries and act like typical colonizers and enslavers.”

She also expressed hope that the countries of the region, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, realize all the existing risks of deepening cooperation with NATO.

“Everyone knows well how it ends. Wherever NATO appears, confrontation follows, military tensions escalate and the words like peace and stability are forgotten,” Zakharova said.