Nearly 300 kg of heroin smuggled into Georgia from Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Georgian Interior Ministry has seized 298 kilograms of heroin smuggled from Armenia, Georgia’s Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said.
According to News Georgia, the drugs were transported in a truck that entered Georgia via the Guguti-Gogavan customs checkpoint and was heading to Europe through Batumi. According to customs declaration, the truck was loaded with fire bricks.
The heroin was packed in 600 plastic containers imitating bricks. The truck was driven by a Georgian citizen, who has been detained.
The estimated black market value of the seized heroin exceeds $30 million.
