Turkish Baykar concern establishes a company in Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish concern Baykar has announced the establishment of Bayraktar Teknoloji Azerbaycan in Azerbaijan.

The company will be engaged in the production of UAVs, their maintenance and repair, and training of local specialists.

Company director and son-in-law of Turkish President Selcuk Bayraktar said:

“With Bayraktar Technologies, the company we established in beloved Azerbaijan, we are developing high technology to support the full independence of our nations.”

In May 2025, the company was officially granted resident status at the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, where the first Baykar production center outside of Turkey is set to be established. The facility will focus on assembling Bayraktar TB2 and Akıncı UAVs, with the involvement of local personnel.

Earlier, in March 2025, the company hired over 200 engineers and technicians, planning to further expand its workforce.