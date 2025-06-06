Turkish Baykar concern establishes a company in Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish concern Baykar has announced the establishment of Bayraktar Teknoloji Azerbaycan in Azerbaijan.
The company will be engaged in the production of UAVs, their maintenance and repair, and training of local specialists.
Company director and son-in-law of Turkish President Selcuk Bayraktar said:
“With Bayraktar Technologies, the company we established in beloved Azerbaijan, we are developing high technology to support the full independence of our nations.”
In May 2025, the company was officially granted resident status at the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, where the first Baykar production center outside of Turkey is set to be established. The facility will focus on assembling Bayraktar TB2 and Akıncı UAVs, with the involvement of local personnel.
Earlier, in March 2025, the company hired over 200 engineers and technicians, planning to further expand its workforce.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.