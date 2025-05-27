Pakistani PM arrives in Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Azerbaijan today on a visit.

Azerbaijani media outlets report that Sharif’s plane landed at Lachin airport.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is touring Lachin district today.

On May 28, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also visit Azerbaijan. Trend reported this with reference to TRT Haber TV channel.

The purpose of Sharif and Erdogan’s visits is not reported.