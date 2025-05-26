Pashinyan: The peace process and the agreement should not be missed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that if "the Constitutional Court decides that the peace treaty does not comply with our Constitution, I will initiate constitutional amendments.”

“This peace process and peace agreement should not be missed. We will convince society that this change should be made to achieve lasting and long-term peace.

If the Constitutional Court decides that the peace agreement fully complies with the Constitution, it will be sent to the National Assembly for ratification. After that, the document will acquire the highest legal status in Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said during the second international forum Yerevan Dialogue.

He once again noted that “there are some territorial claims against Armenia in the Constitution of Azerbaijan:”

“However, we have not raised this issue separately, as we believe that this issue would be addressed in the agreed text of the treaty. This is our approach.”