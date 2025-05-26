Fidan and Lavrov to “discuss in detail” issues on deepening cooperation in Transcaucasia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will arrive in Moscow today on a working visit.
“Hakan Fidan and Sergey Lavrov will discuss the current situation in the Transcaucasus, Libya, Syria and the Black Sea region and will have a thorough exchange of views on the development of the situation after the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul,” the news release issued by Russian Foreign Ministry reads.
“The interlocutors will discuss in detail the issues on deepening cooperation in the Transcaucasus, including unblocking transportation and communications and post-conflict reconstruction of the region. Russia and Turkey are interested in a peaceful and predictable South Caucasus. This can be achieved through joint efforts within the framework of the “3+3” regional cooperation platform. Moscow welcomes the process of Armenian-Turkish normalization,” the news release reads.
