Yerevan /Mediamax/. Zaid Eyadat, the Director of Center for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan, believes that in negotiations with the United States, “Iran faces a strategic dilemma: whatever you do, the outcome will be bad.”

“If it decides to abandon its nuclear program, enrichment and missile development, it risks triggering internal unrest and infighting. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will be unhappy, in particular, because they could lose everything in case of such deals. If Iran refuses to make concessions, Israel and the United States will try to destroy the regime. The Israelis and the Americans are well aware of the internal divisions and are playing this card against Iran,” Zaid Eyadat said in an interview with the “International Review” program on the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

“Thinking about the balance of power within the Iranian elites, I don’t see any serious progress. War was the second option for Iran’s opponents – the alternative: if negotiations fail, then war. Now it is the third. The second is - if negotiations fail, there will be maximum pressure, including a complete halt to oil exports. That means bankruptcy for Iran. If the regime manages to survive even after that, then military action becomes inevitable. So, this is a step-by-step escalation, an attempt to rock the internal conflict first. But in the end there is still a military scenario, since it is fully prepared,” said the head of the Center for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan.