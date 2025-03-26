Rubio requests Turkey’s support for peace in the South Caucasus - Mediamax.am

734 views

Rubio requests Turkey’s support for peace in the South Caucasus


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio requested Turkey’s support for peace in Ukraine and the South Caucasus.

The news release issued by the U.S. State Department about the meeting between Marco Rubio and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Washington on March 25 says about it.

 

Mediamax notes that in a telephone conversation in February, Rubio and Fidan discussed “ways to strengthen U.S.-Turkey relations and our shared interests in the region.”

 

Earlier, in a telephone conversation on January 24, “the U.S. Secretary of State and the Turkish Foreign Minister discussed the importance of a durable and dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | March 26, 2025 13:36
Ararat Mirzoyan: “Peace may be at risk because of Azerbaijan”

Foreign Policy | March 26, 2025 11:58
Armenian FM: “We are moving forward to engage with the new American administration”

Politics | March 26, 2025 11:33
Armenian parliament approves the bill on starting EU accession process
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025