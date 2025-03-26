Rubio requests Turkey’s support for peace in the South Caucasus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio requested Turkey’s support for peace in Ukraine and the South Caucasus.
The news release issued by the U.S. State Department about the meeting between Marco Rubio and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Washington on March 25 says about it.
Mediamax notes that in a telephone conversation in February, Rubio and Fidan discussed “ways to strengthen U.S.-Turkey relations and our shared interests in the region.”
Earlier, in a telephone conversation on January 24, “the U.S. Secretary of State and the Turkish Foreign Minister discussed the importance of a durable and dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.