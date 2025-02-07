Peskov does not rule out Putin-Aliyev discussion on the closure of “Russian House” in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the Kremlin regrets the closure of the “Russian House” in Baku.

“We believe this is a misunderstanding that will be resolved,” he said.

Peskov added that the Russian side will resolve the situation through dialogue with Baku, “guided by traditionally good relations.”

TASS reported that asked whether Putin and Aliyev are expected to refer to the topic, the Russian presidential spokesperson said:

“Undoubtedly, we will raise this issue with our colleagues at various levels. If there are high-level, contacts, we do not rule out that the possibility that this issue may also be discussed during the dialogue between the two heads of state.”

On February 6, Azerbaijan sent a note to the Russian side on the termination of the activity of the “Russian House” in Baku.