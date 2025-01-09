Aliyev sees “no logical explanation” to Armenia’s armament

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that "we have restored our territorial integrity contrary to the will of world powers.”

This is stated in Aliyev’s address on the occasion of the “Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year” published on January 1.

“The events unfolding in the world today are clearly visible to all of us. New wars, confrontations and conflicts are flaring up. Bloody clashes continue in different regions of the world. Azerbaijan, however, lives in peace, tranquility, security and stability. I am sure that stability and peace will be eternal in the future too.

Many important developments took place in 2024. The most important of them was the liberation of four villages of Gazakh district, which were occupied in the early 1990s.

If the events that have occurred in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations over the past four years had not taken place, Armenia, of course, would never have voluntarily returned these villages to us. They were forced to do it. They did this realizing our political and military power, and I hope that from now on Armenia, while pursuing its policies, will continue to take into account the new realities created in the South Caucasus and, at the same time, in the world,” the Azerbaijani president stated.

“Armenia’s large-scale armament campaign is yet another source of threat to the region. If we were to note the most worrying moment for us this year, of course, it would be Armenia’s armament. There is no logical explanation for this. Armenia has faced a complete fiasco with its policy of aggression. Their military defeats in 2020 and then 2023 should have shown them the right path. We were trying to do this and are continuing our efforts to this day. I have repeatedly urged them both in my official statements and during our negotiations with the Armenian side to stay away from this dangerous path. The foreign circles and foreign countries provoking them and pushing them to attack Azerbaijan again will not stand behind them. They simply will not be able to. No force in this region can compete with us militarily. Therefore, let me say again, it is not too late for them to turn back from this dangerous path. The South Caucasus should be a region of peace, security and cooperation. Armenia’s large-scale and rapid militarization, the supply of deadly weapons can disrupt this peace, the possible peace,” the address of the Azerbaijani leader reads.