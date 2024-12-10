Yerevan /Mediamax/. Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), believes that “Azerbaijan and Armenia do not listen to the recommendations of the United States and the European Union on peaceful settlement, preferring to resolve all the issues independently.”

In an interview with “Razvedchik” [Scout] magazine, Naryshkin noted that in Georgia the Westerners failed to prevent the victory of the ruling Georgian Dream party in the elections.

“Realizing the harmfulness of reckless orientation towards the West, the Georgian authorities decided to act in their own interests and are now consciously moving away from the externally imposed ultra-liberal transhumanist agenda, which is infinitely alien to traditional Georgian values,” he said.

The Director of the SVR said that “the post-Soviet space remains a priority area of attack by American and British intelligence services.”

“The West has set the ambitious goal of breaking not only economic, political, but also deep historical and humanitarian ties between our countries. This approach comes from the well-known Anglo-Saxon maxim: “Whoever rules Eurasia rules the world”. Although for them “to rule” means “to divide”, “to sow chaos”, and then to offer themselves to the bleeding nations as “impartial guarantors of security.” How this happens is clearly seen in the Ukrainian example,” said Sergei Naryshkin.