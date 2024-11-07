Erdogan reminds about “Azerbaijan’s historic victory”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reminded today about “Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War achieved at the cost of heroism of thousands of Shehidis.”
Speaking at the summit of heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States in Bishkek, the Turkish leader said:
“We hope and wish that historic achievements of Azerbaijan gained at the cost of the lives of the Shehidis will also be enshrined at the table of negotiations through the signing of a peace agreement.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.