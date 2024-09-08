Iran’s foreign minister: “Redrawing boundaries is a red line for us” - Mediamax.am

Iran's foreign minister: "Redrawing boundaries is a red line for us"


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that "any threat from the North, South, East or West to the territorial integrity of our neighbors or redrawing of boundaries is totally unacceptable and is a red line for Iran.”

“Regional peace, security and stability is not merely a preference, but a pillar of our national security,” Iran’s foreign minister stated on X.

