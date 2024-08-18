Putin to pay state visit to Azerbaijan - Mediamax.am

1577 views

Putin to pay state visit to Azerbaijan


Photo: kremlin.ru


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan on August 18-19.

“The further development of Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and allied relations, as well as international and urgent regional issues will be discussed during negotiations.

 

It is planned to adopt a joint statement by the heads of state and to sign intergovernmental and other documents at the end of the visit,” the Kremlin press service said.

 

 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Society | August 17, 2024 18:01
National Hero of Armenia Dikran Izmirlian passed away

Region | August 16, 2024 16:37
Putin to pay state visit to Azerbaijan

Society | August 15, 2024 17:33
Davit Tonoyan to be released on bail
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024