Putin to pay state visit to Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan on August 18-19.
“The further development of Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and allied relations, as well as international and urgent regional issues will be discussed during negotiations.
It is planned to adopt a joint statement by the heads of state and to sign intergovernmental and other documents at the end of the visit,” the Kremlin press service said.
