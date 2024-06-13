Pashinyan: Peace treaty may be signed within a month

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the text of the peace treaty is quite mature at this moment.”

“Finishing touches can be clarified, finalized and the peace treaty can be signed within a month,” Nikol Pashinyan told reporters in the National Assembly.

“After Armenia and Azerbaijan record that they recognize each other’s territorial integrity, have no territorial claims toward each other, refuse to use the threat of force, are ready not to interfere in each other’s internal affairs, not to conduct an aggressive policy and are ready to establish diplomatic relations, all other issues will be solved. If territorial integrity is recognized, all other issues can be considered resolved,” he said.

According to Pashinyan, the opening of communications can be sooner than the signing of the peace treaty.

As to Azerbaijan’s claims about the need to amend the Armenian Constitution, Pashinyan said that “the attempts to bring this issue to the negotiation table means torpedoing the peace process.”

“I do not rule out the existence of certain tendencies to intervene into Armenia’s internal affairs and also to initiate processes in Armenia based on disinformation.

We have been talking about the constitutional amendment since 2018. Our agenda is exclusively related to democratic reforms. We have stated that the constitutional amendment cannot be part of the negotiations, because it is exclusively our internal agenda,” Pashinyan said.