Mirzoyan says probability of escalation still exists

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that “the probability of escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border still exists.”
“The rhetoric of the President of Azerbaijan voiced in the recent interview does not allow us to lower our vigilance.
We have heard undisguised territorial claims to Armenia. We saw how some cities and regions of Armenia are referred to as “Western Azerbaijan,” Ararat Mirzoyan said at the final news conference of 2023.
