Grigoryan and Klaar discuss border demarcation issues

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar discussed the regional developments.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s office reported that during the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed issues on the principles and legal grounds of the demarcation process.

“Mher Grigoryan presented the Crossroads of Peace project, which clearly describes the perspective, structure, logic and basic principles of unblocking transport and other infrastructural links in the region,” the news release says.