Aliyev: Railway and highway should pass through Meghri

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the railroad and highway connecting Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan should pass through the territory of Meghri.

“I would advise the Armenian side not to engage in manipulations on this issue. The route they proposed from the main part of Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan is completely unsuitable for use. It will be impossible to use it throughout the year, as the weather conditions and terrain there are very harsh. The most correct option is to pass through the territory of Meghri. Back in Soviet times, a railroad was passing from there and a highway was under construction. The railroad and highway should also pass through this route. People and cargo from Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan must pass without any checks. Otherwise, Armenia will remain a dead end forever. If the route I mentioned is not opened, we will not open the border with Armenia anywhere else,” Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels.

“Another important issue here is security. I have repeatedly told the leadership of Armenia that their guarantees are not sufficient for us. The November 10 statement specifies that Russian border guards provide security and control in the 42-43 kilometer stretch, and this commitment must be fulfilled. However, Armenia wants to avoid the implementation of this provision. But this is also illogical because Russian border guards are present at Yerevan airport, at Armenia’s border with Iran and Turkey. Why can they be there, and not here? It’s just an excuse to keep the road closed,” Aliyev said.

“The U.S. Deputy Secretary of State made an unclear statement that either this route will pass through Armenia, or they will not allow it. We have been saying for three years that it should pass through Armenia, but Armenia does not allow it. And now we are accused of choosing another path. Create conditions for it to pass through the territory of Armenia, through Meghri, under the conditions I have outlined, then there will be no need for an alternative. Today, communication between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan is still implemented through the territory of Iran. Why do they not object to this, but object to passing through Meghri? Such illogical and senseless statements do not bring honor to anyone, and when in the United States they say ‘we will not allow this,’ - what do they mean? How will they not allow it? Will they deploy an army in Zangilan or on Iranian territory? This is our sovereign matter,” the president of Azerbaijan said.