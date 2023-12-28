Bayramov says number of disagreements with Armenia reduce

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the number of points in the draft peace agreement on which the parties have significant disagreements has decreased.

Speaking at a year-end news conference year, he said:

“Disagreements exist. But despite all the difficulties, the number of points on which we have serious disagreements has decreased.”

According to Bayramov, “positive developments” have been recorded in the latest package of proposals received from the Armenian side in late November. At the same time, the Azerbaijani foreign minister noted that it is difficult to say how close the parties are to concluding an agreement.

“With serious political will, the work can be completed in a fairly short time,” he noted.

Jeyhun Bayramov expressed an opinion that Baku and Yerevan will resume direct contacts in 2024. In particular, he said that he can hold talks with his Armenian counterpart on the border of the two countries.