Azerbaijan responds to Armenia’s latest peace treaty proposals

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Baku has responded to Armenia’s latest proposals on the peace treaty.

“The package of proposals on which we previously worked for a month has been handed over to Armenia,” Bayramov said in an interview with AzTV.

He noted that Baku has recently received positive signals from Yerevan, but is waiting for Armenia’s “real actions” on the peace process.

“We are really looking at the peace process. But we must realize that a peace treaty is not a 100% solution to all issues. A peace treaty is a foundation for further discussions. It is at least conditions for the formation of normal neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Bayramov added.