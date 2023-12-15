Pashinyan presets “Crossroads of Peace” project to Russia’s deputy PM

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk discussed the possibilities of unblocking transport and economic channels in the South Caucasus.

“At the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Armenian government has presented the “Crossroads of Peace” project and is ready to the unblocking of regional transport infrastructure based on the principles of sovereignty, equality and reciprocity.

During the meeting current issues in the Armenian-Russian relations in the framework of the work of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation as well as issues on interaction in the EAEU format were discussed,” the government said in a news release.