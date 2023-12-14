Bayramov says Yerevan’s proposal to withdraw troops unacceptable - Mediamax.am

1041 views

Bayramov says Yerevan’s proposal to withdraw troops unacceptable


Photo: sputnik.az


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today that “Yerevan’s proposal to withdraw troops from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is unacceptable for Baku.”

“Dialogue is key to lasting peace:” Mirzoyan-Blinken-Bayramov meeting held in Washington

“The border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is not demarcated. In such conditions, if the troops are withdrawn, where are the guarantees that those positions will not be occupied by the other side? This offer by Armenia is unacceptable for Azerbaijan,” Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Baku.

 

He noted that “today Azerbaijani army is defending Azerbaijan’s border.”

 

“Our position is that only Azerbaijani soldiers can guard Azerbaijan’s borders. This is our sovereign right. We call on Armenia to respond constructively to our proposal, as this will allow the situation develop in a positive direction,” Azerbaijani minister said.

 

Bayramov also said that Baku will soon respond to Yerevan’s commentaries on the draft peace treaty.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | December 14, 2023 17:14
Putin says “not Russia but Armenia abandoned Karabakh”

Region | December 14, 2023 16:39
Bayramov says Yerevan’s proposal to withdraw troops unacceptable

Foreign Policy | December 14, 2023 15:15
Pashinyan highlights U.S. efforts in Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023