Bayramov says Yerevan’s proposal to withdraw troops unacceptable

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today that “Yerevan’s proposal to withdraw troops from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is unacceptable for Baku.”

“The border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is not demarcated. In such conditions, if the troops are withdrawn, where are the guarantees that those positions will not be occupied by the other side? This offer by Armenia is unacceptable for Azerbaijan,” Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Baku.

He noted that “today Azerbaijani army is defending Azerbaijan’s border.”

“Our position is that only Azerbaijani soldiers can guard Azerbaijan’s borders. This is our sovereign right. We call on Armenia to respond constructively to our proposal, as this will allow the situation develop in a positive direction,” Azerbaijani minister said.

Bayramov also said that Baku will soon respond to Yerevan’s commentaries on the draft peace treaty.