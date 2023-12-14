Turkey’s FM meets with Aliyev in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at a meeting in Baku “emphasized the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between the countries in all sectors”.
Aliyev’s press office said in a news release:
“The sides expressed confidence that relations will be further strengthened in all directions. They also exchanged views on prospects of cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.”
