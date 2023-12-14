Armenia ready to restore railway communication with Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "Armenia is ready to restore railway communication with Azerbaijan via the previously existing railways.”

“The first is the northern route, which connects Azerbaijan’s Kazakh region with Armenia’s Tavush region, the second is the southern route, connecting the western regions of Azerbaijan with the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic.

We believe that the western regions of Azerbaijan can be connected with the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic and the outside world also through the northern route. Armenia has officially expressed this readiness,” Nikol Pashinyan stated at the ministerial meeting of the Landlocked Developing Countries hosted in Yerevan.

He noted that highways can have northern, middle and southern routes.

“This will open new opportunities for our region. Through the Crossroads of Peace, Armenia can connect and link other countries along the north-south and east-west axes.

Armenia demonstrates the same readiness regarding the opening of Armenia-Turkey railway, reconstruction and reopening of the two existing Armenia-Turkey highways. This will also have a significant impact not only on our region, but also on international economic, political and security ties.”